Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $499.61.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $488.97 on Wednesday. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $497.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $457.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Humana

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Humana by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

