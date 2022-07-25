Ameresco (AMRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Ameresco has set its Q1 guidance at $0.36 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.85-1.95 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.42 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ameresco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMRC stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.14. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,796,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,359,000 after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ameresco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameresco by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,618,000 after acquiring an additional 22,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ameresco in a report on Monday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.08.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

