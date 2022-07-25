Biogen Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $16.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $16.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.35. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.12 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIIB. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Biogen Stock Down 3.6 %

Biogen stock opened at $206.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.62 and a 200-day moving average of $210.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $351.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.