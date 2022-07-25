Owens Corning (OC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Owens Corning to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $84.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 437,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after buying an additional 104,974 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after buying an additional 99,569 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 6,859.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 94,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,854,000 after buying an additional 43,188 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $3,820,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

