Brokerages Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target at $182.00

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.90.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.6 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $163.90 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.29 and its 200 day moving average is $170.07. The firm has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

