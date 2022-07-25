Bunge (BG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter. Bunge has set its FY22 guidance at at least $11.50 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bunge to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bunge Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $91.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.98. Bunge has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $128.40.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Bunge

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bunge

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1,628.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

