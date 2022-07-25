Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Co. Boosted by B. Riley (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alcoa in a report issued on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $7.27 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Alcoa stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

