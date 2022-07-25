TE Connectivity (TEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 guidance at ~$1.75 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $123.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $107.12 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.