TE Connectivity (TEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 guidance at ~$1.75 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:TEL opened at $123.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $107.12 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.55.
In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
