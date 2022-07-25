JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Target Price to C$7.00

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get ABC Technologies alerts:

ABC Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ABCT opened at C$6.60 on Friday. ABC Technologies has a 12 month low of C$5.32 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$762.83 million and a PE ratio of -4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About ABC Technologies

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.