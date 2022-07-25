Credit Suisse Group Cuts ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$48.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group to C$48.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACO.X. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.28.

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$45.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$44.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.67. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$40.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$44.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,387,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,174,225,327.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

