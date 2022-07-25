Haywood Securities Cuts AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$32.50

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Haywood Securities to C$32.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Haywood Securities currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALA. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. ATB Capital upped their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.53.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$27.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.17. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$24.16 and a 1-year high of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.9785932 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 115.31%.

In other AltaGas news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 10,500 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total value of C$317,948.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,134.53. In other news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total transaction of C$317,948.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,134.53. Also, Director David Wallace Cornhill sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.25, for a total transaction of C$2,419,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,428,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,214,848.44. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,779,949.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

