Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) PT Raised to C$39.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Uni-Select Trading Down 0.5 %

UNIEF opened at $24.75 on Friday. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

