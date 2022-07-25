DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 87.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect DIRTT Environmental Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $85.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRTT. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.85 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.53% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

