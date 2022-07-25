CSFB Cuts Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$40.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CSFB from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CU. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.00.

Canadian Utilities Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE CU opened at C$39.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.77. The company has a market cap of C$10.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$33.86 and a 1-year high of C$40.79.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2411319 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$58,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$365,868.51. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $126,461.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

