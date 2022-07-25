CSFB Cuts Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$40.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CSFB from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CU. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.00.
Canadian Utilities Stock Up 0.7 %
TSE CU opened at C$39.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.77. The company has a market cap of C$10.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$33.86 and a 1-year high of C$40.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$58,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$365,868.51. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $126,461.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
Featured Stories
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.