Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) PT Raised to €8.50 at Citigroup

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup to €8.50 ($8.59) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WRTBY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €10.90 ($11.01) to €10.10 ($10.20) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €15.00 ($15.15) to €13.50 ($13.64) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.00 ($11.11) to €10.00 ($10.10) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Danske cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.53.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.