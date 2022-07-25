Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WDOFF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:WDOFF opened at $7.25 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

