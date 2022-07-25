Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

TSE AYA opened at C$5.84 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.98 and a 12 month high of C$11.85. The stock has a market cap of C$613.00 million and a P/E ratio of -162.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aya Gold & Silver ( TSE:AYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.61 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aya Gold & Silver will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Taub bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.52 per share, with a total value of C$37,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,270,762 shares in the company, valued at C$39,636,130.24. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 84,200 shares of company stock valued at $614,008.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

