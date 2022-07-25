AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Lowered to C$32.50 at Credit Suisse Group

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALA. CIBC decreased their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CSFB decreased their target price on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.53.

AltaGas Price Performance

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$27.51 on Friday. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$24.16 and a 52-week high of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.17.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.9785932 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 115.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Wallace Cornhill sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.25, for a total transaction of C$2,419,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,428,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,214,848.44. In other AltaGas news, Director David Wallace Cornhill sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.25, for a total transaction of C$2,419,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,428,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,214,848.44. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total value of C$605,946.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$348,418.95. Insiders have sold a total of 190,562 shares of company stock worth $5,779,949 in the last ninety days.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

