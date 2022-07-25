Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Winpak from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Winpak Stock Up 4.2 %

OTCMKTS WIPKF opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. Winpak has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

