Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Cut to “Hold” at Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$5.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.80 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cormark restated an outperform rating and set a C$5.50 price target (down from C$6.00) on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$2.90 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.57.

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$297.86 million and a P/E ratio of 4.86. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Director William Albert Washington purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,311,920. In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Letitia Wong purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$779,625. Also, Director William Albert Washington acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,311,920. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock worth $144,820.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

