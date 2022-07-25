CSFB Trims AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Target Price to C$32.50

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CSFB from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALA. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.53.
AltaGas Stock Performance
Shares of ALA opened at C$27.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.26. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$24.16 and a twelve month high of C$31.16.
AltaGas Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 115.31%.
Insider Transactions at AltaGas
In other news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$2,436,286.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$771,826.52. In other news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total value of C$317,948.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$2,436,286.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$771,826.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,779,949.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
