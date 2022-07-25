CSFB Trims AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Target Price to C$32.50

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CSFB from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALA. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.53.

AltaGas Stock Performance

Shares of ALA opened at C$27.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.26. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$24.16 and a twelve month high of C$31.16.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.9785932 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 115.31%.

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$2,436,286.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$771,826.52. In other news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total value of C$317,948.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$2,436,286.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$771,826.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,779,949.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

