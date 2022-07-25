Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.00 price target on the stock.

CMMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$2.90 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark reissued an outperform rating and set a C$5.50 target price (down previously from C$6.00) on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.57.

CMMC opened at C$1.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.02. The company has a market cap of C$297.86 million and a PE ratio of 4.86. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total transaction of C$536,360.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,899,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,325,229.16. In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total transaction of C$536,360.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,899,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,325,229.16. Also, Senior Officer Letitia Wong bought 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 283,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$779,625. Insiders purchased a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $144,820 in the last 90 days.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

