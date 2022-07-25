Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $31.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.22.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

TRIP opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.