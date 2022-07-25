Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on VOD. Citigroup began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 180 ($2.15) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.79) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.75) to GBX 225 ($2.69) in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $19.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

