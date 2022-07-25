Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives $174.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Seagen Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $171.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.62.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $2,142,134.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,717,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,723 shares of company stock valued at $10,216,702. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 455.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

