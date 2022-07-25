ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Receives $48.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

ATCO Price Performance

Shares of ACLLF stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. ATCO has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $37.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27.

ATCO Announces Dividend

About ATCO

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.366 per share. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.



ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.



