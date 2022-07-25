Analyzing Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and TROOPS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $27.08 billion 0.90 $2.65 billion $0.77 9.52 TROOPS $3.68 million 71.23 -$8.41 million N/A N/A

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 1 8 7 0 2.38 TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and TROOPS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $29.80, suggesting a potential upside of 306.55%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more favorable than TROOPS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and TROOPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 9.61% 22.68% 7.96% TROOPS N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TROOPS has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats TROOPS on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software. This segment also provides integrated antenna and transport solutions; and a range of service portfolio covering network deployment and support. The Digital Services segment offers software-based solutions for business support systems, operational support systems, communication services, core networks, and cloud infrastructure. The Managed Services segment provides networks and IT managed, network design and optimization, and application development and maintenance services to telecom operators. The Emerging Business and Other segment includes emerging businesses comprising Internet of Things; iconectiv; Cradlepoint that offers wireless edge WAN 4G and 5G enterprise solutions; and Red Bee Media, MediaKind, and other new businesses. It operates in North America, Europe and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, South East Asia, Oceania, India, North East Asia, and internationally. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which offers financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services. In addition, the company provides SaaS and app development, project-based and API consulting, and maintenance and support services. Further, it invests in real properties; and offers property leasing and management services. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Group, Ltd. and changed its name to TROOPS, Inc. in November 2021. TROOPS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

