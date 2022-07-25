Financial Review: Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) and Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Grosvenor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Affiliated Managers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Grosvenor Capital Management pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Affiliated Managers Group pays out 0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grosvenor Capital Management and Affiliated Managers Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grosvenor Capital Management $531.59 million 2.61 $21.48 million $0.38 19.47 Affiliated Managers Group $2.41 billion 1.95 $565.70 million $13.16 9.17

Profitability

Affiliated Managers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grosvenor Capital Management. Affiliated Managers Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grosvenor Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Grosvenor Capital Management and Affiliated Managers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grosvenor Capital Management 4.43% -183.85% 21.73% Affiliated Managers Group 22.84% 22.99% 9.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by institutional investors. 77.3% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Grosvenor Capital Management has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affiliated Managers Group has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grosvenor Capital Management and Affiliated Managers Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grosvenor Capital Management 0 1 2 0 2.67 Affiliated Managers Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Grosvenor Capital Management currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.65%. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus price target of $170.20, suggesting a potential upside of 41.00%. Given Grosvenor Capital Management’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grosvenor Capital Management is more favorable than Affiliated Managers Group.

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group beats Grosvenor Capital Management on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. It prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, advanced electronics, information technology, biosciences, and advanced materials. It focuses on Ohio and the Midwest region. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. was formed in 1993 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida with additional offices in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts; Stamford, Connecticut; London, United Kingdom; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Sydney, Australia; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan, Zurich, Switzerland and Delaware.

