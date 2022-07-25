Head to Head Comparison: Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) versus Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Athena Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $1.20 billion 12.21 $754.89 million $1.67 19.46 Athena Gold N/A N/A -$1.03 million ($0.01) -5.49

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold. Athena Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Athena Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 63.33% 9.60% 9.50% Athena Gold N/A -12.49% -9.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and Athena Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 2 4 0 2.67 Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus price target of $55.31, suggesting a potential upside of 70.19%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Athena Gold on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Excelsior Springs project comprising 2 EX and 88 ES contiguous and unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres; two patented claims covering an area of 40 acres; and ten ES claims covering 202 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. Athena Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

