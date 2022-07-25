Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.27.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lear from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lear Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LEA opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.26. Lear has a 12-month low of $118.38 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. Lear’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.85%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $99,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lear by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

