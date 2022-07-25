Critical Comparison: Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) versus Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acer Therapeutics and Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics $1.26 million 17.86 -$15.37 million ($1.41) -1.04 Xenon Pharmaceuticals $18.44 million 93.43 -$78.88 million ($1.79) -18.12

Acer Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xenon Pharmaceuticals. Xenon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acer Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics N/A -317.05% -51.25% Xenon Pharmaceuticals -360.80% -20.94% -19.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Acer Therapeutics and Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.3% of Acer Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Acer Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Acer Therapeutics and Xenon Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Xenon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Acer Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 716.33%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 39.75%. Given Acer Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Acer Therapeutics is more favorable than Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Acer Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company has a research collaboration agreement with the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) to develop emetine hydrochloride as a potential treatment for patients with COVID-19; and a license agreement with Sanofi to acquire worldwide rights to osanetant, a clinical-stage, selective, and non-peptide tachykinin NK3 receptor antagonist. Acer Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders. The company's product candidates also comprise NBI-921352, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy, and other potential indications, including adult focal epilepsy; and XEN007, A central nervous system-acting calcium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trials. It has a license and collaboration agreement with the Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to develop treatments for epilepsy; and with Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. to develop PCRX301 (XEN402, a Nav1.7 inhibitor) for the treatment of post-operative pain. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

