Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NIKE, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

NIKE Stock Down 2.2 %

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NKE. UBS Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

NYSE:NKE opened at $109.12 on Monday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.80.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 214,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $35,812,000 after buying an additional 89,115 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1,667.6% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,392 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.