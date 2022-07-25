Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$58.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group to C$58.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. US Capital Advisors reissued an overweight rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.50 to C$55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.11.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock opened at C$55.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.63. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$46.88 and a 12-month high of C$59.69. The firm has a market cap of C$112.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 116.84%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

