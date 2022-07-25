CSFB Cuts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$58.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective reduced by CSFB from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.11.

ENB opened at C$55.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.63. The firm has a market cap of C$112.28 billion and a PE ratio of 19.24. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$46.88 and a twelve month high of C$59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.84%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

