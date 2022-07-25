Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Cut to C$8.75

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$8.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

DPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.16.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DPM opened at C$6.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.44. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$5.53 and a 52-week high of C$9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.43.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$194.82 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

