RLI Corp. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of RLI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.99 million. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

RLI Price Performance

RLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $112.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average is $110.50. RLI has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $121.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $119,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,220 shares in the company, valued at $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of RLI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in RLI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 329,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in RLI by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in RLI during the first quarter valued at $668,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

