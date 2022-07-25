RLI Corp. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of RLI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share.
RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.99 million. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.
RLI Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $112.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average is $110.50. RLI has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $121.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
RLI Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $119,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,220 shares in the company, valued at $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of RLI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in RLI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 329,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in RLI by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in RLI during the first quarter valued at $668,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
About RLI
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RLI (RLI)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.