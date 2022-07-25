Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.50.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on MORF shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Morphic
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Morphic by 983.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Morphic by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Morphic Trading Down 8.0 %
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.14). Morphic had a negative net margin of 559.19% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Morphic will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morphic (MORF)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.