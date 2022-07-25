FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dover in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.25. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.54 per share.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS.

Dover Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Dover stock opened at $128.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $116.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 115.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

