Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at CIBC

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Veritas Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.00.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$30.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.54 billion and a PE ratio of 8.96. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$29.93 and a 1-year high of C$41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84, a current ratio of 25.31 and a quick ratio of 21.78.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.87. The business had revenue of C$9.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.9500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great-West Lifeco

In related news, Director Claude Généreux purchased 6,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$195,300.

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Rating)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.