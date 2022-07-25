Haywood Securities Trims Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Target Price to C$8.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price cut by Haywood Securities from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBM. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.77.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HBM opened at C$4.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.31. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.25.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$479.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$511.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

