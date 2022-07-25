Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FVI. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.03.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

TSE:FVI opened at C$3.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.49. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$3.27 and a 52 week high of C$6.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$964.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35.

Insider Transactions at Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$230.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 40,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.26 per share, with a total value of C$130,548.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,749,759.14. Insiders have acquired 82,178 shares of company stock valued at $296,877 in the last three months.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

