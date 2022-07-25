CSFB Cuts Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CSFB from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gibson Energy to a hold rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$25.07.

Shares of GEI opened at C$25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 32.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.86. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.43 and a 1-year high of C$27.75.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.3215759 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 184.42%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total value of C$62,476.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,809.73. In other Gibson Energy news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total value of C$62,476.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,809.73. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.69, for a total transaction of C$2,569,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 353,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,079,488.25. Insiders have sold a total of 343,996 shares of company stock worth $8,930,281 in the last 90 days.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

