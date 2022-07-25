Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Lowered to C$26.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keyera to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$34.69.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$30.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.49. Keyera has a one year low of C$26.34 and a one year high of C$35.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Keyera Announces Dividend

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9058412 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.69%.

Keyera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.