CIBC Cuts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$73.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IAG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$84.65.

iA Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE:IAG opened at C$64.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.84 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$63.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$71.38. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$58.70 and a 52 week high of C$85.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

iA Financial Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$63.81 per share, with a total value of C$63,808.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,571,462.40.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

