National Bankshares Trims MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Target Price to C$23.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$26.06.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of MAG opened at C$15.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.88. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.94.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.08). Equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.