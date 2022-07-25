Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC downgraded shares of Marathon Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a C$3.60 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.33.

Marathon Gold Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$1.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.12 and a 52-week high of C$3.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$388.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.0297959 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$35,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 396,500 shares in the company, valued at C$555,179.30. In other Marathon Gold news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 396,500 shares in the company, valued at C$555,179.30. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 729,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$998,746.44.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

