IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMG. Cormark decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered IAMGOLD to a sell rating and set a C$2.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IAMGOLD from a sector perform rating to a sell rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.95.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

TSE IMG opened at C$1.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$876.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$4.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.32.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$451.72 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.1320745 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

