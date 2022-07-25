National Bankshares Lowers Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Price Target to C$1.00

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$1.80 to C$1.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Liberty Gold Stock Performance

LGD stock opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$157.27 million and a PE ratio of -3.23. Liberty Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.46 and a 12-month high of C$1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.79.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Gold will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Gold news, Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett purchased 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,304,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$5,647,060. Also, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff purchased 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,610. Insiders purchased 180,000 shares of company stock worth $115,600 in the last three months.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

