Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.91.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

LUG stock opened at C$8.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.07. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$274.21 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.9100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

