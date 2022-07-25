Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €60.00 ($60.61) price target from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.43% from the stock’s previous close.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($75.76) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €69.50 ($70.20) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($50.51) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($75.76) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($65.66) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday.

Delivery Hero Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of DHER opened at €43.66 ($44.10) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €23.88 ($24.12) and a one year high of €134.95 ($136.31).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

